Singapore Is World's Most Powerful Passport Of 2025, India Is At This Spot

The Singaporean passport has emerged as the strongest passport in the world with visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to 193 out of 227 countries across the globe, according to the 2025 Henley Passport Index. India found the 80th spot on the list, with easy access to 56 nations.

Compiled by Henley & Partners, the index assessed 199 passports based on the data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

Per the list, South Korea and Japan followed Singapore in the second position with easy access to 190 countries. Seven countries, including Spain, Germany, Italy, France, Ireland, Finland and Denmark shared the third rank with access to 187 destinations without prior visa requirements.

Biggest Gainers

The passport of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) emerged as the biggest gainer, by adding 72 destinations to its list over the past decade. On the eighth spot with access to 184 countries, UAE is the only Arab nation in the top 10. It was in 32nd position in 2015,

The other big gainer was China, landing on the 59th spot, up from 94th in 2015, with access to 83 destinations.

Biggest Losers

Comparing passport strength over 10 years from 2015 to 2025, the troubled South American nation of Venezuela and its northern neighbour the United States emerged biggest losers in terms of visa-free access.

The US, which used to long occupy the second spot behind Japan, is down on the ninth position with 183 visa-free destinations in its kitty. However, Venezuela emerged as the biggest loser by plummeting 42 positions to 44th rank as opposed to 2nd in 2015.

India and Its Neighbours

India shared the 80th spot with Algeria, Equatorial Guinea, and Tajikistan. Its neighbour Myanmar secured the 88th sport with access to 45 destinations. Sri Lanka shared the 91st position with Iran and Sudan with access to 42 countries.

Bangladesh shared the 93rd with Libya and the Palestinian Territories, Nepal is at 94th rank and Pakistan is at 96th spot with Yemen.

Botton 3 Passports

At the bottom of the list in the 99th position, Taliban-run Afghanistan suffered the widest mobility gap in the index's 19-year history by losing visa-free access to two additional destinations. The passport offers easy access to just 25 nations. Meanwhile, unstable Iraq got the 97th spot with access to 30 countries and war-torn Syria received the 98th position with access to 27 destinations.