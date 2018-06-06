Singapore Airspace To Be Restricted During US-North Korea Summit The restrictions will be in place from 11th June to 13th June, notice from the civil aviation authority read.

Share EMAIL PRINT Kim Jong Un and Donald Trump will meet on the resort island of Sentosa, off Singapore's south coast Singapore: Singapore airspace will be restricted during the planned US - North Korea summit, said a notice to airmen posted by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) and the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on Wednesday.



The notice said airspace over Singapore will be temporarily restricted for parts of June 11, 12 and 13. Singapore is set to host a summit meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on June 12.



All aircraft arriving into Singapore Changi Airport will be required to reduce speed and face some restrictions on runway use "for reasons of national security," the notice said.



The Changi Airport could not immediately confirm the details of the notice.



