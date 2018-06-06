Singapore Airspace To Be Restricted During US-North Korea Summit

The restrictions will be in place from 11th June to 13th June, notice from the civil aviation authority read.

World | | Updated: June 06, 2018 10:44 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Singapore Airspace To Be Restricted During US-North Korea Summit

Kim Jong Un and Donald Trump will meet on the resort island of Sentosa, off Singapore's south coast

Singapore:  Singapore airspace will be restricted during the planned US - North Korea summit, said a notice to airmen posted by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) and the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on Wednesday.

The notice said airspace over Singapore will be temporarily restricted for parts of June 11, 12 and 13. Singapore is set to host a summit meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on June 12.

All aircraft arriving into Singapore Changi Airport will be required to reduce speed and face some restrictions on runway use "for reasons of national security," the notice said.

The Changi Airport could not immediately confirm the details of the notice.

Comments
(Reporting by Jack Kim and Jamie Freed; Editing by Michael Perry)
© Thomson Reuters 2018


(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Singapore airspaceSingapore airspace restrictionUS North Korea Summit

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
BengaliTamilDiabetesFIFALive cricket ScoreTrain StatusPNR StatusOlaOffersFlipkart

................................ Advertisement ................................