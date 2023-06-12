Silvio Berlusconi Dies: 5 Points On Italy's Former Prime Minister

Mr Berlusconi entered politics in 1994 and for millions of Italians he represented a golden age of the Italian economy and the self-made man. He served three stints as Italy's Prime Minister before being banned from politics for six years following a conviction for tax fraud.

He is survived by his 33-year-old girlfriend, Marta Fascina, two ex-wives and five children, some of whom help run his empire, recently estimated to be worth $6.3 billion dollars, according to Forbes.

Despite being re-elected to the Senate last year, Mr Berlusconi was rarely seen in public. But he remained the official head of his right-wing Forza Italia party, a junior partner in Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's coalition government.

As per Forbes, Mr Berlusconi built media group Fininvest in the late 1970s that brought American shows like 'Baywatch' to Italy.