Sign Up For More Years, Get Days Off To Play GTA VI: US Army Unit's Unique Offer

Will the promise of time off for "Grand Theft Auto VI" entice US soldiers to reenlist?

The commander of one battalion is offering troops who sign up for more years of service four days off for the November 19 launch of the highly anticipated video game.

Soldiers of the Fort Stewart, Georgia-based 9th Brigade Engineer Battalion who reenlist between August 1 and November 14 will qualify for the "special 4-day pass," according to a memo from unit commander Lieutenant Colonel Ryan Hodgson as reported this week by the Task & Purpose military news site.

"GTA VI" has been in development for six years, at a cost of up to $2 billion. Fans of the "GTA" series, which dates back to 1997 when the first 2D game was released, have been waiting 13 years for a new installment since 2013's "GTA V."

So far, 20 of the 130 eligible soldiers have taken the reenlistment offer, which requires a minimum two-year commitment, US media reported, citing Lieutenant Colonel Angel Tomko, spokesperson for the 15,000-strong 3rd Infantry Division that includes the 9th Brigade Engineer Battalion.

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