Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang weighed in on the growing debate over artificial intelligence (AI) agents causing cybersecurity incidents. In his latest remarks, Huang took a firm stand against such breaches and said they should not be tolerated.

Huang's comments stand in stark contrast to OpenAI chief Sam Altman, who had earlier stated that the world may have to accept some trade-offs, including major hacks, misuse, and scams, to benefit from AI.

In an interview with Fortune earlier this week, Huang dismissed this viewpoint and stressed the importance of avoiding such breaches.

What Jensen Huang Said

The Nvidia chief told Fortune that he was unwilling to accept any cybersecurity incidents caused by AI.

"I'm willing to accept no incidents of cybersecurity. We should not accept any of them," he said. He added, "We should do everything we can to avoid them."

Over the past few months, incidents such as the Hugging Face attack, in which AI agents broke out of their isolated testing environment and breached the AI platform's infrastructure, have fueled debate over the risks of artificial intelligence.

Sam Altman had told Vanity Fair earlier this month that "a coming tidal wave of cybersecurity problems" could arise from rival open-source AI models.

Huang dismissed the idea. He said that the cybersecurity incidents so far could all have been avoided using stronger monitoring and containment of AI agents.

Comparing the problem to early consumer internet, Huang mentioned that AI agents should be sealed inside a secure space where they cannot do damage beyond whatever they are allowed access to.

Jensen Huang On AI's Existential Risks

Huang also expressed optimism about AI, saying that the technology was "completely in our control."

His views were opposite to what many leading AI experts and company heads, including Anthropic chief Dario Amodei, have said.

"I don't know why anybody would want to support the advancement of a technology that's going to result, you know, in the end of human civilization as we know it. And so, if they believe that, they really ought to stop working on it," Huang added.

Jensen Huang On AI Market Volatility

At an event in Berlin, Huang told Bloomberg that he still believed AI would have a positive impact on every industry in every nation.

Talking about the recent stock market rout faced by chipmakers and AI firms, the Nvidia chief said that all of it was "going to pass".

His remarks come as investors worry that spending on AI is unsustainable at a time of higher borrowing costs.