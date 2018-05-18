Shots Fired At Donald Trump's Golf Resort In Florida

No victims were reported, the Doral Police Department said on Twitter.

World | | Updated: May 18, 2018 13:48 IST
Trump National Doral Golf Club is an 800-acre resort outside of Miami.

Highlights

  1. Suspect taken into custody at Trump National Doral Golf Club in Miami
  2. The 800-acre resort is home to four championship golf courses
  3. Donald Trump bought the property for $150 million in 2012
Shots were fired and a suspect was taken into custody at Trump National Doral Golf Club, a resort owned by President Donald Trump, early on Friday morning, police said.

Trump National Doral Golf Club, an 800-acre resort outside of Miami, is home to four championship golf courses, including the Blue Monster, which plays host to a PGA Tour event each year. Trump bought the property for $150 million in 2012.

