Shooter Wounds Two At US College, Suspect Likely Former Employee

A gunman wounded two women on Friday on the campus of a private college near the US city of Los Angeles, authorities said.

"One's in critical condition, and one is in stable condition right now," Inglewood Mayor James Butts told reporters.

The shooting took place in the late afternoon on the campus of Spartan College, a private college in Inglewood that teaches aeronautics.

The suspect may be a former college employee, according to the mayor.

Local television station KTLA reported that the suspect was wearing a uniform resembling that of a security guard and was arrested by police.

The school's campus was secured by the police and the mayor said there were no other victims.

