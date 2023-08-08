Shocking Video Shows Brazilian Man Drinking Beer While 11-Year-Old Son Flies Plane

Only individuals over the age of 18 are permitted to fly an airplane in Brazil

A disturbing video has surfaced on social media, showing a Brazilian man drinking alcohol while letting his 11-year-old fly his private plane. According to Express.co.uk, the video was allegedly shot moments before the father-son duo tragically died in a crash.

On July 29, researcher Garon Maia, 42, and his son Francisco Maia died after their twin-engine Beechcraft Baron 58 crashed into a forest. The incident is under investigation and authorities are working to find out if the video was shot before the crash.

In the video, Mr. Maia is seen chugging a bottle of beer while allowing his 11-year-old son to take control of his private plane. He is also seen giving his son instructions on how to operate the aircraft and teaching him about the controls of the plane.

Here's the video:

Avião bimotor Beechcraft Baron 58, de matrícula PR-IDE, "caiu matando pai e filho" a Aeronave cair em uma região de mata fechada, na divisa de Rondônia e Mato Grosso. Os destroços da aeronave foram localizados na manhã deste domingo (30) o pecuarista Garon Maia e o filho.🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/nOEBpVZJup — D' AVIATION 🇧🇷 (@pgomes7973) August 1, 2023

It's unclear when Mr. Maia took the video, but investigators said what was seen in it reflected how much he regarded his and his son's safety. They are also trying to ascertain whether his son was the one flying the plane when it crashed.

As per a report by a local Brazilian outlet, Mr. Maia flew off of a family farm in the Rondônia city of Nova Conquista and then stopped at an airport in Vilhena to refuel. He intended to return his son to Campo Grande, Mato Grosso do Sul, where he lives with his mother and attends school.

Meanwhile, the devastating incident also claimed another life. Overcome with grief, Mr. Maia's wife, Ms. Ana Pridonik, died by suicide hours after her husband and stepson were buried on August 1.

According to Brazilian law, only individuals over the age of 18, who have completed high school and registered with the National Civil Aviation Agency, are permitted to fly an airplane.