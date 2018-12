Sheikh Hasina's Wins Bangladesh Election, Says Local Media Sheikh Hasina's alliance easily crossed the 151 seats required to form a government, according to Channel 24, which is compiling results from around the country.

Share EMAIL PRINT Leadership in Bangladesh has alternated between Sheikh Hasina and Khaleda Zia for three decades.

Dhaka: Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's Awami League party won Sunday's controversial general election, local TV said. Hasina's alliance easily crossed the 151 seats required to form a government, according to Channel 24, which is compiling results from around the country.



