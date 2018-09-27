300-Metre-Tall Kuwait Bank Headquarters Catch Fire, Thick Smoke Fills Sky

A massive fire broke out at the headquarters of the National Bank of Kuwait in Sharq, Kuwait City

Plumes of black smoke were seen in the sky in Kuwait City on Thursday after a massive fire broke out at the headquarters of the National Bank of Kuwait. The bank tweeted to say more than 2,500 workers were evacuated from the site "in record time without any injuries". The 300-metre tall skyscraper is located at Kuwait city's Sharq financial district.

Some on social media speculated that the fire originated at a building nearby and spread to the bank's headquarters; some others claimed the fire began at the bank's lower levels and spread to other floors.

The fire was extinguished by the Kuwait Fire Department, according to the bank's statement on Twitter.

In another tweet, the National Bank of Kuwait thanked the Ministry of Interior, Emergency Medical Services and the Kuwait Fire Department for the quick response.

Please note that the partial fire in the new NBK headquarter construction site has been fully extinguished by the Kuwait Fire Service Directorate. More than 2,500 workers were evacuated from the site in a record time without any injuries. Thank you for your understanding. — National Bank of Kuwait (@NBKPage) September 27, 2018

"NBK Management would like to thank: The Kuwait Fire Department, Ministry of Interior, MOH: Emergency Medical Services. For their quick response in extinguishing the fire at the new NBK Headquarter construction site and to the public on their concern for the safety of all," the statement said.

A report in the Khaleej Times said the building was designed by architecture and engineering firm Foster and Partners.

According to the firm's website, the building's design "combines structural innovation with a highly efficient passive form, shielding the offices from the extremes of Kuwait's climate, where temperatures average 40 degrees in the summer months."

Foster and Partners was appointed in 2013 to construct the building, the firm's site said.