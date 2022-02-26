'Shameful Capitulation': Pope Francis Slams Russian Invasion Of Ukraine

"Every war leaves our world worse than it was before," said Pope Francis.

Pope Francis in a Russian language tweet on Friday denounced the ills of conflict on the second day of a large-scale Russian invasion of neighbouring Ukraine.

"Every war leaves our world worse than it was before. War is a failure of politics and of humanity, a shameful capitulation, a stinging defeat before the forces of evil," he wrote in separate English and Russian tweets.

