Several Ukraine Cities Suffer Power Cuts, Shutdowns After Russian Strikes

Russia carried out a barrage of strikes on Ukraine which was followed by air raid warnings. (File)

Officials across Ukraine, including the second-largest city of Kharkiv, and Lviv in the west reported fresh power cuts and shutdowns on Tuesday after a new barrage of Russian strikes.

The strikes caused electricity cuts in Kharkiv and Lviv, city officials said. In the eastern region of Sumy, officials announced electricity shutdowns, while in Rivne in the west, officials said Russian strikes targeted energy infrastructure resulting in outages.

