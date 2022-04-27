Series Of Blasts Heard In Russia's Belgorod Near Ukraine Border: Official

Ukraine Crisis: UN predicted that over 8 million people will flee Ukraine due to war.

A series of blasts was heard in the early hours of Wednesday in the Russian city Belgorod near the Ukrainian border, regional governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said in a Telegram message.

Gladkov said the authorities were trying to establish the location and cause of the explosions. Russia this month accused Ukraine of attacking a fuel depot in Belgorod with helicopters and opening fire on several villages in the province.

