South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol said he may suspend a 2018 inter-Korean military pact. (File)

South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol said on Wednesday he will consider suspending a 2018 inter-Korean military pact if North Korea violates its airspace again, Yonhap news agency reported, citing his press secretary.

