See Satellite Pics Of Massive Russian Forces' Build-Up Near Ukraine

Ukraine crisis: Closer view of troops and equipment, Feb 10 High-res: here

Satellite imagery of Russian deployments in Belarus, Crimea and western Russia show massive build-up of forces as tensions rise over a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Maxar collected recent satellite images of Crimea, Belarus and western Russia that reveal a number of significant new military deployments across the region including the following.

In Crimea, a large new deployment of troops and equipment was seen on February 10 at Oktyabrskoye airfield. More than 550 troop tents and hundreds of vehicles have arrived at this abandoned airfield north of Simferopol.

New troops and equipment also recently arrived near Novoozernoye on the shores of Lake Donuzlav; extensive artillery deployments and training activity was seen nearby at Novoozernoye and a new deployment was identified near the town of Slavne, on the northwest coast of the Crimean peninsula.

Overview of new deployments at Oktyabrskoye. Feb 10

Tent camp and equipment at northern end of Oktyabrskoye. Feb 10

Close-up view of one APC-equipped company and tents at Oktyabrskoye.

Troops, tents and equipment at southern end of Oktyabrskoye.

Overview of new deployment in Slavne, Crimea-Ukraine.

Closer view of armoured vehicles and new deployment at Slavne, Crimea-Ukraine. Feb 9

Overview of deployments at Zyabrovka airfield, Belarus. Feb 10

Close-up view of troop housing area and field hospital at Zyabrovka airfield, Belarus. Feb 10

In Belarus, a new deployment of troops, military vehicles and helicopters was identified at Zyabrovka airfield near Gomel, less than 25 km from the border with Ukraine. Additionally, troops and multiple battle group remain field deployed near the city of Rechitsa - less than 45 km from the border with Ukraine.

In western Russia, a large deployment of troops and military forces have recently arrived at the Kursk training area to the east of the city - approximately 110 km to the east of the border with Ukraine. Additional equipment continues to arrive in the area and preparations are being made to accommodate more troops and equipment.

Closer view of troops and equipment deployments at Zyabrovka airfield, Belarus. Feb 10

Close-up of armoured vehicle deployments at Zyabrovka airfield, Belarus.

Closer view of helicopters and troop tents at Zyabrovka airfield, Belarus. Feb 9

Overview of deployment areas at Rechitsa, Belarus. Feb 9

Troop housing area and battle group vehicle park at Rechitsa, Belarus. Feb 9

Deployment of troop housing area and battle group vehicle park, Rechitsa, Belarus. Feb 9

Troops and logistics area for vehicle parking, Rechitsa, Belarus. Feb 9

Overview of new deployments at Kursk training area, Russia. Feb 9

Multiple battle groups and troop housing areas in Kursk training area, Russia. Feb 9

Closer view of battle group and troop housing new deployments in Kursk training area, Russia. Feb 9

Close-up of tents and troop housing area, Kursk training area, Russia. Feb 9

Efforts to defuse the crisis in Ukraine via a frenzy of telephone diplomacy failed to ease tensions Saturday, with US President Joe Biden warning that Russia faces "swift and severe costs" if its troops carry out an invasion.

Russian leader Vladimir Putin slammed Western claims that Moscow was planning such a move as "provocative speculation" that could lead to conflict in the ex-Soviet country, according to a Russian readout of a call with French President Emmanuel Macron, news agency AFP reported.