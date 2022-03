The jet nosedived from cruising altitude around when it should have started its descent.

China's official Xinhua News Agency said on Friday that the second black box of crashed China Eastern jet has yet to be found.

Earlier, CAAC News, a publication managed by the aviation regulator, said China had found the second black box, but it later deleted the news post from its official social media platforms.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)