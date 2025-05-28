Sean 'Diddy' Combs Loses Mistrial Bid In Sex Trafficking Trial

Sean "Diddy" Combs lost a bid for a mistrial in his sex-trafficking case on Wednesday, after his lawyers argued that prosecutors were improperly trying to suggest that the hip-hop mogul had evidence tied to an alleged arson incident destroyed.

Combs, 55, has pleaded not guilty to five counts including racketeering and sex trafficking.

Last week, Scott Mescudi - the rapper known as Kid Cudi - testified that his car was set on fire in 2012, shortly after Combs learned that Mescudi had a romantic relationship with Combs' on-and-off girlfriend, Casandra Ventura.

Alexandra Shapiro, a lawyer for Combs, said on Wednesday outside the jurors' presence that prosecutors' questions to a Los Angeles arson investigator who probed the fire implied that Combs had a role in the destruction of fingerprint evidence.

US District Judge Arun Subramanian swiftly denied Shapiro's request for a mistrial.

"There was absolutely no testimony from the witness that was prejudicial in any way shape or form," Subramanian said.

