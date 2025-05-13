"Told To Use More Baby Oil": Escort Testifies In Sean 'Diddy' Combs Sex Trafficking Case

Sean 'Diddy' Combs paid a male escort to have sex with his former partner while he sat in the corner and watched, the sex worker testified on Monday. Combs went on trial in New York on charges that he ran a two-decade racketeering and sex trafficking conspiracy.

Daniel Phillip, the escort, took the stand in a Manhattan federal court and detailed multiple graphic encounters with Combs and singer Cassie Ventura during the music mogul's ongoing trial for sex trafficking and racketeering charges, as per The NY Post.

"Ya'll need to rub more baby oil on each other. You don't have enough on," Combs allegedly told Cassie and Phillip during one of their sessions, while masturbating in the corner of the room.

"He would just tell us to put more on," Phillip testified, explaining that the sex sessions, which could last up to 10 hours, happened at luxury spots like the Gramercy Park Hotel, the Jumeirah Essex House, and inside Combs' and Ventura's own homes. He was paid as much as $6,000 for each session, although sometimes not at all if Combs was displeased.

While many encounters were transactional, at least two turned violent, with Combs physically abusing Ventura, Phillip told the jury. He said he didn't go to the police because he was scared.

"This was someone with unlimited power. And chances are that even if I did go to the police that I still might be losing my life," he said, adding that Combs had once taken a photo of his driver's license as a "threat".

Describing their first sexual encounter in 2012 at the Gramercy, Phillip recalled Combs sitting silently as Phillip and Ventura had sex. Ventura handed Phillip "a few thousand dollars" to rub baby oil on her before the act began.

"There were bottles of baby oil and Astroglide, which was a lubricant."

Phillip said Combs would sometimes give instructions during the act. "One time, he tried getting us to role-play like we just met at an airport," he said.

Prosecutors also revealed that Combs once forced a male escort to urinate in Cassie's mouth, an act Phillip confirmed, though he claimed she initiated it. "Cassie was actually the one who asked me to urinate on her," he said. "She told me to do it, and apparently I was doing it wrong because they both stopped me and told me I was supposed to let a little out and not take a leak on her. That was just one time they asked me to do that."

During the incident, Phillip testified, Combs was again masturbating nearby.

"He was always sitting in the corner masturbating and occasionally, he would tell me to step off and back off because he was going to get some. ... And I would be sitting in the corner watching."

Phillip testified that he witnessed Combs assault Cassie. He described one night at her apartment when Combs exploded in anger.

"Mr Combs came out of the room, and I just saw a bottle fly past her and hit the wall," he said. "He grabbed her by the hair and started dragging her by the hair into her bedroom. She was yelling, she was screaming... and I could hear what sounded like him slapping her."

Phillip said he tried to convince her to leave. "I asked her why is she staying with this guy if he's hitting her and beating her like this... She basically tried to convince me that, 'It's OK, I'm OK.'"