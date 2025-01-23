Sean Curran, Head Of Trump's Personal Security Detail, Named US Secret Service Agent

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday nominated a Secret Service agent who rushed onstage to protect him from a would-be gunman during a failed election rally assassination bid to become the agency's next director.

Sean Curran, the head of Trump's personal security detail, was among several agents who surrounded Trump as a gunman in Butler, Pennsylvania, opened fire on the then-candidate, leaving him with a bloodied ear.

He was identified by US media as the man in sunglasses to the right of Trump in a series of iconic photos showing the Republican raising a defiant fist as he is escorted offstage with blood trickling down his face.

The nomination flies in the face of a review of Secret Service failures following the attack, which recommended looking to someone with a wealth of experience outside the organization for its next leader.

"Sean is a Great Patriot, who has protected my family over the past few years, and that is why I trust him to lead the Brave Men and Women of the United States Secret Service," Trump posted on his website, Truth Social.

The president noted Curran's 23-year Secret Service career that began when he was a special agent in the Newark field office and led to his promotion to become head of the Presidential Protective Division in the Republican's first term.

"He proved his fearless courage when he risked his own life to help save mine from an assassin's bullet in Butler, Pennsylvania," Trump said.

"I have complete and total confidence in Sean to make the United States Secret Service stronger than ever before."

The appointment had been expected, with the president's son Donald Trump Jr announcing as long ago as last week that the "great patriot" would be getting the job.

'Historic' failure

An independent panel called for a sweeping shake-up of the Secret Service following what it described as its "historic" failure to prevent the July assassination attempt.

"The Secret Service has become bureaucratic, complacent, and static," the four members of the bipartisan review panel said in a letter to then-Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas that accompanied their 52-page report.

"The Secret Service as an agency requires fundamental reform to carry out its mission," they said, and without reforms another assassination attempt such as the one that took place in Pennsylvania "can and will happen again."

Trump was grazed on his right ear when a 20-year-old gunman opened fire from a nearby rooftop while the Republican presidential candidate was holding a campaign rally in Butler on July 13.

One person in the audience was killed and the gunman, Thomas Crooks, was shot dead by a Secret Service sniper.

Much of the report was devoted to identifying the specific security failures that allowed the assassination attempt, many of which had already been publicly acknowledged by the Secret Service.

The review panel said a new leadership team with "significant experience outside the Secret Service" was needed in the wake of the assassination attempt.

"The events of Butler suggest that there is an urgent need for fresh thinking informed by external experience and perspective," the report said.

Secret Service director Kimberly Cheatle resigned following the assassination attempt and was replaced by acting director Ronald Rowe.

