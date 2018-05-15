Scottish Parliament Votes To Refuse Consent For Britain's Brexit Bill

The Edinburgh assembly voted by 93 votes to 30 to deny consent for the European Union (Withdrawal) Bill, which is currently going through the national parliament in London and is supposed to provide clarity on the legal position as Britain severs ties with the bloc.
CommentsAlthough the Scottish parliament has no veto over the bill, the refusal to give consent sets up an unprecedented constitutional clash between Edinburgh and London, complicating British Prime Minister Theresa May's plans for Brexit.
