Scott Morrison Replaces Malcolm Turnbull As Australia's New PM: Reports

Scott Morrison, an ally of deposed leader Malcolm Turnbull, won a party-room ballot 45-40.

World | | Updated: August 24, 2018 08:44 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Scott Morrison Replaces Malcolm Turnbull As Australia's New PM: Reports

Treasurer Scott Morrison will be Australia's new prime minister

Sydney, Australia: 

Treasurer Scott Morrison was Friday picked as Australia's new prime minister after a Liberal party coup in a stunning upset against key challenger Peter Dutton.

Morrison, an ally of deposed leader Malcolm Turnbull, won a party-room ballot 45-40.

Foreign Minister Julie Bishop, another Turnbull backer, was also in the running but was eliminated in the first round of voting.

Josh Frydenberg, the environment and energy minister, was selected as deputy Liberal leader.

"The successful candidate was Scott Morrison," said Liberal party whip Nola Marino. "He won this vote 45-40 against Peter Dutton.

"In relation to the deputy's position, this was won in an overwhelming sense... by Josh Frydenberg."



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Scott MorrisonMalcolm TurnbullAustralia

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Kerala FloodsNews in BanglaTamil NewsTrain StatusAsian Games 2018PNR StatusKerala Floods ReliefMedals TallyAmazon OffersFlipkart OffersBenefits Of HoneyZomato OffersNykaa OffersDominos OffersPrice ComparisonFitness Tips For Women

................................ Advertisement ................................