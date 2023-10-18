Mysterious 'Chorus' Plasma Waves Detected Surrounding Mercury

This interesting discovery was made by scientists, led by Mitsunori Ozaki from Kanazawa University

Scientists are constantly engaged in the study of planets within our cosmic neighbourhood. They tirelessly investigate celestial bodies, including Mercury, Venus, and Mars, seeking to unravel their mysteries and understand their unique characteristics.

By examining the atmospheres, surfaces, and geological formations of these planets, scientists aim to grasp fundamental insights about our solar system's origins, potential habitability, and the potential for extraterrestrial life.

Now, scientists at Kanazawa University have discovered "chorus waves" in Mercury's magnetic environment. This interesting discovery was made by a team of scientists, led by Mitsunori Ozaki from Kanazawa University, along with researchers from Japan and France, according to their journal.

Scientists detected "whistling sounds" in its magnetic field when the Mio spacecraft, launched in 2018, closely passed the planet.

The scientists expected to find the waves everywhere, but surprisingly, they mainly found them on one side of the planet, which was unexpected. Scientists used theories and computer simulations to understand this phenomenon.

This study helps us understand more about Mercury's magnetic field and its interaction with solar wind. Comparing this data with Earth's will teach us more about this natural protection.

What surprised them was that Mercury once believed to have a weak magnetic field, actually has a strong one, as revealed by these "whistling" sounds.

Despite being a rocky planet with very little atmosphere and being very close to the Sun, exposing it to intense solar radiation and solar wind, Mercury lacks certain features other planets have, such as a thick atmosphere with oxygen or a radiation belt where the planet's magnetic field traps solar particles.