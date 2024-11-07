Advertisement

Saudi Arabian Desert Sees Snowfall For The First Time In History, Check Photos And Videos

This unprecedented phenomenon follows intense rain and hail storms that swept across the Kingdom.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Saudi Arabian Desert Sees Snowfall For The First Time In History, Check Photos And Videos
Saudi Arabia's weather department has issued severe weather warnings for the coming days.

In a groundbreaking weather event, Saudi Arabia's Al-Jawf region has experienced its first-ever recorded snowfall, transforming the arid desert landscape into a breathtaking winter wonderland. This unprecedented phenomenon follows intense rain and hail storms that swept across the Kingdom. According to the Khaleej Times, heavy rains and significant hailstorms swept across parts of the region, paving the way for a chilly spell of snowfall that blanketed the mountainous areas. The snowfall has taken social media by storm, with users flooding their handles with breathtaking photos and videos of the snow-covered desert landscape. 

The UAE's National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has attributed the recent hailstorms in the region to a low-pressure system originating from the Arabian Sea and extending to Oman. This weather pattern has brought moisture-laden air into the typically arid area, resulting in a significant shift in weather conditions. Consequently, thunderstorms, hail, and rainfall have swept across Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, defying the region's characteristic dryness and causing unprecedented weather events. 

Saudi Arabia's weather department has issued severe weather warnings for the coming days, cautioning residents to prepare for prolonged adverse conditions. The forecast predicts thunderstorms with heavy rainfall, hail showers and strong winds. These conditions may reduce visibility, disrupt travel, and impact daily life. Officials have urged residents to exercise caution and take necessary precautions due to the unusual weather.

Show full article
Comments

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Saudi Arabian Desert, Snowfall, Al-Jawf
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com