Saudi Arabian Desert Sees Snowfall For The First Time In History, Check Photos And Videos

In a groundbreaking weather event, Saudi Arabia's Al-Jawf region has experienced its first-ever recorded snowfall, transforming the arid desert landscape into a breathtaking winter wonderland. This unprecedented phenomenon follows intense rain and hail storms that swept across the Kingdom. According to the Khaleej Times, heavy rains and significant hailstorms swept across parts of the region, paving the way for a chilly spell of snowfall that blanketed the mountainous areas. The snowfall has taken social media by storm, with users flooding their handles with breathtaking photos and videos of the snow-covered desert landscape.

Snow in Saudi Arabia pic.twitter.com/ZLWHayKztT — Yisrael official 🇮🇱 🎗 (@YisraelOfficial) November 5, 2024

Capturing the blend of sand and hail, these photos from the Ha'il-Rafha road, taken on Saturday afternoon in 2024.



📸Hamad Al-Saloom. pic.twitter.com/UaGwKmKVQ3 — Najdean Memoirs (@NajdiMemoirs) November 3, 2024

🏝❄️ Saudi Arabian desert covered in snow



This is the first time in history that the desert has been covered in snow, as temperatures there rarely drop to such levels.



A severe hail storm also raged there recently. pic.twitter.com/4wjSaaRMfo — Nurlan Mededov (@mededov_nurlan) November 3, 2024

In a remarkable turn of events, Saudi Arabia witnessed spells of heavy rain and snowfall for the first time in history. If reports are to go by, the Al-Jawf region experienced heavy snowfall recently, creating a winter wonderland in a country typically known for its arid climate. pic.twitter.com/k0XoUtVJua — Koushik Rudra (@koushikrudra279) November 5, 2024

In a remarkable turn of events, Saudi Arabia witnessed spells of heavy rain and snowfall for the first time in history. If reports are to go by, the Al-Jawf region experienced heavy snowfall recently, creating a winter wonderland in a country typically known for its arid climate. pic.twitter.com/k0XoUtVJua — Koushik Rudra (@koushikrudra279) November 5, 2024

The UAE's National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has attributed the recent hailstorms in the region to a low-pressure system originating from the Arabian Sea and extending to Oman. This weather pattern has brought moisture-laden air into the typically arid area, resulting in a significant shift in weather conditions. Consequently, thunderstorms, hail, and rainfall have swept across Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, defying the region's characteristic dryness and causing unprecedented weather events.

Saudi Arabia's weather department has issued severe weather warnings for the coming days, cautioning residents to prepare for prolonged adverse conditions. The forecast predicts thunderstorms with heavy rainfall, hail showers and strong winds. These conditions may reduce visibility, disrupt travel, and impact daily life. Officials have urged residents to exercise caution and take necessary precautions due to the unusual weather.