Saudi Arabia Won't Let Another Glut Surface, Says Energy Minister Khalid Al-Falih Khalid al-Falih was speaking at the signing of a memorandum of understanding between Saudi Aramco and Indian state refiners refinery to be built in India.

Share EMAIL PRINT Khalid al-Falih said that he did not want oil prices to rise to "unreasonable levels" New Delhi: Saudi Arabia Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih said on Wednesday that the world's biggest exporter of crude oil will not sit by and let another supply glut surface, but also does not want oil prices to rise to "unreasonable levels".



A lot of the supply surplus that has weighed on oil prices has already been cleared, Falih also said, with members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) seeking a close balance between supply and demand.



Falih was speaking at the signing of a memorandum of understanding between Saudi Aramco and Indian refiners for a 1.2 million-barrel-per-day refinery to be built in India. © Thomson Reuters 2018



