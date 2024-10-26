This $50 Billion Saudi Megastructure Can Hold 20 Empire State Buildings

Saudi Arabia has begun work on a monumental $50-billion megastructure in Riyadh, aiming to construct what could be the largest building in the world. The megastructure, called ‘The Mukaab,' is a proposed cubical structure set to rise 1,300 feet high and span 1,200 feet wide upon completion — capable of fitting 20 Empire State Buildings within its boundaries, according to a report in The Sun.

Envisioned as a futuristic city within a single building, the Mukaab will span 2 million square metres of floor space and is part of Saudi Arabia's expansive development drive to reshape its urban landscape. It will house residential units, hotels, office spaces and a variety of retail, dining and leisure facilities.

The Mukaab's design and features are part of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's ‘Saudi Vision 2030' – an ambitious programme aimed at reducing the Kingdom's dependence on oil by boosting non-oil GDP by $51 billion and creating 3.34 lakh jobs.

The project's developers also plan to implement immersive, AI-driven technology to enhance visitor experiences. This will include massive screens around the building's exterior, similar to the Las Vegas Sphere.

The Mukaab's architectural inspiration is drawn from Saudi Arabia's traditional and natural heritage. The exterior's cube shape pays homage to the Najdi architectural style, characterised by mud-brick structures and geometric window designs, while the surrounding area will replicate the look of desert wadis — dry riverbeds common in the region.

A video released by Saudi authorities offers a preview of the cityscape where the tower will be constructed. The modern district is planned to include over 1.04 lakh residential units, 9,000 hotel rooms, high-end retail outlets, office spaces as well as dedicated areas for leisure activities and community facilities.

The report also stated that the project has sparked controversy, with some critics noting its resemblance to the Kaaba in Mecca, Islam's most sacred site. In addition, human rights organisations have voiced concerns, highlighting the potential for migrant labour exploitation and the possibility of displacement for local residents due to the scale of the construction.