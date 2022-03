Saudi air defences destroyed a ballistic rocket launched towards port city of Jazan (Representational)

Saudi air defences destroyed a ballistic rocket launched towards the port city of Jazan and an explosive-laden drone launched towards Najran, near the Yemen border, Saudi state media SPA said on Friday.

The Saudi-led military coalition fighting Iran-aligned Houthis in Yemen said that it was still monitoring the source of the hostilities, SPA added.

