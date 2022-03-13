Satellite Pics Show Destruction Of Hospitals, Homes In Ukraine's Mariupol

Before and after images of apartment buildings in Mariupol. (high res: here)

The latest satellite images from Ukraine show extensive damage to civilian infrastructure and residential buildings in the southern city of Mariupol.

The high-resolution images show fires in the western section of the Black Sea port city. Dozens of severely damaged high-rise apartment buildings were also seen in the images taken on Saturday morning by Maxar Technologies, a private US company.

This image from Western Mariupol shows a fire in an industrial area in the Primorskyi district of the city. (high res: here)

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Saturday that Mariupol was besieged by Russian forces that have invaded his country but was still under Ukrainian control.

Before and after images of Mariupol hospital which has been damaged in an airstrike. (high res: here)

The situation in Mariupol remains "desperate", according to Doctors Without Borders, with no water or heating -- and food supplies dwindling.

"Hundreds of thousands of people... are for all intents and purposes besieged," Stephen Cornish, one of those heading the medical charity's Ukraine operation, told AFP.

Before and After images also show apartment buildings and damage on a part of Zelinskovo Street in Mariupol. (high res: here)

At least 1,582 civilians in Mariupol have been killed as a result of Russian shelling and a 12-day blockade, the city council said on Friday. It was not immediately possible for Reuters to verify the casualty figures.