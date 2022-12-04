Watch: Protesters Target Salt Bae's London Steak Restaurant, Thrown Out By Staff

Restaurant staff physically removed demonstrators.

Eight activists targeted "Nusr-Et" in Knightsbridge, central London, on December 4, and were dragged from the famous restaurant after a small protest. Nusr-Et is a chain of luxury steakhouses owned by Nusret Gokce, a Turkish butcher, chef, food entertainer, and restaurateur known as "Salt Bae."

The demonstrators were members of Animal Rebellion, an animal and climate justice movement. The group posted a video of the protestors being dragged out of the restaurant on its social media platforms.

Along with the video, they posted a message that reads, "Supporters of Animal Rebellion are getting dragged out by security at Nusr-Et restaurant in London. The restaurant is famed for its steaks, which are products of environmental destruction and worker and animal exploitation. This is not a sustainable food system."

Watch the video here:

Supporters of Animal Rebellion are getting dragged out by security at @nusr_et 's restaurant in London!



The restaurant is famed for its steaks - products of environmental destruction and worker and animal exploitation.



This is not a sustainable food system.#PlantBasedFuturepic.twitter.com/n3SbNkBEpa — Animal Rebellion (@RebelsAnimal) December 3, 2022

The group also posted images of the protest on their Instagram account.

"Supporters of Animal Rebellion have staged a sit-in at @nusr_et 's luxury restaurant in London. Why? because luxury dining represents exploitation, environmental devastation, and inequality. We are in a cost-of-living crisis and a climate and ecological crisis. Yet in the UK, a rich minority is dining on "literally gold coated steaks," they wrote on Instagram.

"These luxury restaurants are famous for their meat, with diners feasting on meals with the highest environmental impact that rely on the exploitation of workers, animals, and our natural world. We cannot afford to continue this way," they added.

According to the Animal Rebellion, plant-based farming requires 75% less land to grow the same amount of food (thanks to removing the need to grow animal feed!). We would feed our population for much less and free up land to be rewilded and given back to nature.