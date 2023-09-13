Ryanair Passenger To Get Rs 27 Lakh As Compensation After She Fell On 'Narrow And Steep' Plane Steps

The woman filed a suit against the airline and asked for $33,595 in compensation.

Ryanair has been ordered to pay $33,000 (approximately Rs 27 lakh) to a passenger after she broke her leg in two places while stepping off the plane, El Periodico reported.

The unnamed woman was flying with the Irish budget airline from Seville to Alicante in Spain to meet her newborn grandson in February 2020, when the incident happened. The woman fell while exiting the aircraft, rolling all the way down the staircase from the second step, the Spanish newspaper reported.

The woman was taken to hospital for surgery, she had broken her tibia and fibula. She was hospitalised for three days.

The woman filed a suit against the airline and asked for $33,595 in compensation.

As per El Periodico, the judge at the Commercial Court of Seville said that Ryanair plane's staircase "was especially narrow and steep."

Another report from Europa Press said that the woman received slightly less than the requested money as the compensation for accommodation and pharmacy expenses was rejected.

