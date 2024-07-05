Ryanair Airlines Offers 'A Seat' To Outgoing UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak

Rishi Sunak also won his own seat and conceded defeat, saying: "I am sorry".

Taking a swipe at Rishi Sunak, whose party has lost the UK election, European Airlines Ryanair said in a post on X that they have got a "seat" for the outgoing British Prime Minister.

Labour Party leader Keir Starmer has, however, secured the seat of the next Prime Minister with a landslide victory. Ryanair's tweet came as Rishi Sunak's Conservative Party, trailing badly from the start, secured their first win only three hours after the counting of votes began.

Keir Starmer's Labour Party, on the other hand, is on the track for a landslide win after 1997, as predicted by the opinion polls. The Labour Party has dethroned the Conservatives in the UK after 14 years.

Both the Labour Party's leader and deputy leader, Keir Starmer and Angela Rayner have been reelected in Holborn, St Pancras, and Ashton-under-Lyne respectively. Among the other key contenders, Liberal Democrat Ed Davey has been reelected in Kingston and Suburbiton, and Reform UK leader Nigel Farage has won Clacton.

