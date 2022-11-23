Russian Strikes Leave Parts Of Ukraine 'Completely Without Power'

Kyiv's mayor said that Russian strikes have left western Ukraine's Lviv without power.(Representational)

The city of Lviv in western Ukraine was left completely without power, its mayor said Wednesday, after mass Russian strikes targeted cities across Ukraine including the capital Kyiv.

"The whole city is without power. We are waiting for additional information from energy experts," mayor Andriy Sadovyi said on social media, warning that there may also be interruptions to the city's water supply.

Russian strikes also hit the Ukraine capital Kyiv Wednesday, officials said, damaging energy infrastructure, the latest in a series of systematic attacks that has caused nationwide blackouts with temperatures dropping.

"The enemy is launching missile strikes on critical infrastructure in Kyiv city. Stay in shelters until the air alert ends," Kyiv city administration said on social media, with mayor Vitali Klitschko saying infrastructure had been hit.

AFP journalists meanwhile reported power cuts in the north and centre of Kyiv.