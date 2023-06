Russian rockets hit a bustling restaurant in the centre of Kramatorsk in Ukraine. (Representational)

Russian rockets hit a bustling restaurant in the centre of Kramatorsk in eastern Ukraine on Tuesday, the regional governor said.

"Two rockets were fired at the city of Kramatorsk... at a food establishment in the centre of the city where there were a great number of civilians," said Pavlo Kyrylenko, governor of the eastern Donetsk region.

