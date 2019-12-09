Vladimir Putin, Ukrainian Counterpart In Paris For Summit

Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelensky arrived separately at the Elysee Palace

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in Paris on Monday for talks seen as a critical opportunity to take steps to end five years of conflict in the east of Ukraine.

Putin and Zelensky arrived separately at the Elysee Palace and were both to hold bilateral talks with French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel before the four-way summit begins at 4:00 pm 1500 GMT, AFP reporters said.