Russian President Vladimir Putin Seen Shaking, Struggling To Stand In New Video: Report

A new video of Russian President Vladimir Putin has sparked fresh concerns around his health. The President was present at an awards ceremony at the Kremlin where he was shaking and struggling to stand, according to a report in New York Post. NDTV cannot confirm the authenticity of the video doing the rounds on social media.

It shows the 69-year-old swaying back and forth after he awarded filmmaker Nikita Mikhailov the State Prize of the Russian Federation on Sunday, the UK's Express reported. Mr Putin is also seen shaking his leg while standing near the podium.

Putin's legs shaking, he looks unsteady on his feet, fueling more speculation about his health. Video was taken Sunday. pic.twitter.com/TIVfK30tAp — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) June 14, 2022

The Post dubbed the footage as alarming, reporting that Mr Putin's doctors have advised him not to make lengthy public appearances because of his unstable health.

The report was based on claim made on the Telegram channel General SVR, purportedly run by a Kremlin military source.

The Russian President's health has always in focus across the world, and since the Ukraine invasion started, rumours have been making rounds that he is seriously ill. On Tuesday, Fox News said in a report that the Russian leader has a special aide who collects his fecal matter and urine when Mr Putin is abroad and bring it back to dispose of in Moscow.

This is done out of fear that leaving the excrement behind could reveal too much information about Mr Putin's health should it fall into the wrong hands, the outlet further said.

A Russian oligarch with close ties to the Russian leader was recorded last month as saying "Putin is very ill with blood cancer".

In the recording obtained by US magazine New Lines, the unnamed oligarch was heard discussing Mr Putin's health with a Western venture capitalist.

An officer of Russia's FSB also claimed that Mr Putin "has no more than two to three years to stay alive". He was also pictured coughing and huddled under a blanket at Russia's Victory Day parade in May.

However, Russian officials have denied all the speculation around Mr Putin's health.