A contentious new program in Russia suggests draping newborns in the flag after they are born, according to The Metro. Although patriotism is a noble virtue, some people wonder if it is acceptable to begin such symbolic demonstrations at such a young age.

Tatyana Butskaya, a fervent pro-war MP, advocated for patriotic presents in the Russian tricolour of white, blue, and red for every newborn child. The gifts should be given to babies nationwide starting next year, according to Butskaya, deputy chairperson of the Russian parliament's committee on Family Protection, Fatherhood, Motherhood, and Childhood.

"This is when you are a patriot from birth. This is when you have a tricolour, a coat of arms, your first clothes, which say that you were born in Russia, that you are needed for Russia, that you are important, that you are loved from birth," Mr Butskaya told The Metro. "We really want every child born in any region to be able to receive such a gift."

According to The Metro, 49-year-old Butskaya has also drawn up a blueprint for Russian employers to coerce women to have babies to meet the Kremlin dictator's aim to massively boost the birth rate.

She added, "Large families are becoming the new elite. [Regional] governors should report on the birth rate...Each employer should look at their workplace; what is your birth rate? Here on your team. Do you have one more child this year from each person who can give birth to a child this year-or not?"

"This is exactly how we should pose this question... we will monitor it. In a year, our task is, of course, to increase it."