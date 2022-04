Russia's Mosvka warship was hit by two Ukrainian missiles before it sank in the Black Sea, a senior Pentagon official said Friday, calling it a "big blow" for Moscow.

"We assess that they hit it with two Neptunes," the official told reporters on condition of anonymity, confirming Kyiv's account of the incident -- which Russia said was caused by exploding ammunition on board.

