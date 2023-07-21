Russian Man Almost Dies After Drilling Chip Inside Brain In Surgery At Home

Mikhail Raduga got the idea to install an electrode in his brain over a year ago.

A man nearly died and was rushed to hospital after he tried to perform a brain surgery on himself sing a handheld drill, according to a report in Newsweek. Mikhail Raduga performed the dangerous manoeuvre to control his dreams, the outlet further said. His plan was to install a microchip as part of an effort to achieve his goal. The man from Russian city of Novosibirsk shared the images of his attempt on his Twitter handle. He said he had been watching videos on YouTube that showed how neurosurgeons work.

BRAIN IMPLANT FOR LUCID DREAMING



For the first time in history, we conducted direct electrical stimulation of the motor cortex of the brain during REM sleep, lucid dreams, and sleep paralysis. The results open up fantastic prospects for future dream control technologies. pic.twitter.com/qypqV6ntyV — Michael Raduga (@MichaelRaduga) June 28, 2023

"I bought a drill, drilled a hole in my head and implanted an electrode in my brain," he was quoted as saying by Newsweek.

Mr Raduga said despite almost dying during his operation due to blood loss, the results opened up "fantastic prospects for future dream control technologies".

"On May 17, 2023, I performed by myself trepanation, electrode implantation, and electrical stimulation of my brain's motor cortex. I needed it to test brain stimulation during lucid dreaming," he tweeted on July 18, alongside graphic pictures.

He was taken to the hospital where he received treatment for injuries. The images posted by Raduga show the Russian with multiple bandages on his face as well as an X-ray that appeared to show the electrode inside his head.

According to Russia Today (RT), Mr Raduga is 40 years old and got the idea to install an electrode in his brain over a year ago. He keeps posting information on sleep paralysis, out-of-body states and astral projection.

In June, Raduga revealed he had chosen himself as a test subject for his experiments. He had initially thought about approaching neurosurgeons, but due to factors like possible criminal liability for clinicians who performed operations, he decided to do everything by himself in his apartment, as per the RT report.

He lost nearly a litre of blood during the four-hour surgery, the outlet further said.