Russian Lawmaker Andrey Gurulyov Threatens Missile Strikes On Alaska: 'It Doesn't Take Much'

The Russia-Ukraine war has caused considerable damage in many bordering cities on Ukraine.

A Russian lawmaker recently threatened to attack Alaska with a string of missiles, according to a report in Newsweek. Duma Deputy Andrey Gurulyov said there were missiles stationed near the US, which are "quite capable of scouring Alaska to the ground," and that Russia should move with them instead of waiting for aggression from its enemies to attack. Mr Gurulyov made the remarks during an appearance on Russian state-run television, where he was part of a segment with other commentators, the outlet further said.

"Texas doesn't need to be attacked. We have a strategic nuclear force that holds America's territory. Let me remind you, there's Alaska across the strait," the Russian leader said, as per Newsweek.

Mr Gurulyov also listed a number of Russian missiles that are ready. "It doesn't take much, a couple of brigades will suffice," he added.

A clip of his remarks has been posted on Twitter by Anton Gerashchenko, an adviser to Ukraine's minister of internal affairs.

Attention, Alaska!



Russian propagandists discuss rocket strikes on Alaska.



When one of them asks why, Skabeyeva promptly replies - "to make them feel scared" pic.twitter.com/dZsBnyBdIu — Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) May 26, 2023

One of the commentators asked why Russia would attack Alaska, to which programme host Olga Skabeyeva responded by saying "to make them feel scared".

During the war between Russia and Ukraine, which has been going on for more than a year, Moscow-backed commentators and analysts have threatened the West for backing Kyiv.

The US and other western countries have supplied Ukraine with an array of different military assistance, such as missiles, tanks, drones and air defence systems.

It is not clear when Mr Gurulyov will made the comments on the show, but the clip was posted by Mr Gerashchenko on Friday - the same day US Senator Lindsey Graham met with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The US politician said the funding US gave to Ukraine, which caused many deaths of many Russian soldiers, was "the best money we've ever spent".

Alaska often comes in Russian leaders' threat to the US. The US purchased Alaska from Russia for $7.2 million in 1867, Newsweek said.