Russian IL-76 Military Cargo Plane With 15 Onboard Crashes During Take Off

On board were eight crew members and seven passengers. (Representational)

Russia said Tuesday that a military cargo plane with 15 people on board had crashed while taking off from an airfield northeast of Moscow for a scheduled flight.

"An Il-76 military transport aviation plane crashed in the Ivanovo region while taking off to perform a scheduled flight. On board were eight crew members and seven passengers," the defence ministry said in a statement.

