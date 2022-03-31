Russian Forces Have Begun To Pull Out Of Chernobyl Nuclear Site, Says US

Washington:
Russian forces have begun to pull out of the defunct Chernobyl nuclear power site after seizing control of the facility on February 24, a senior US defense official said Wednesday.
"Chernobyl is (an) area where they are beginning to reposition some of their troops -- leaving, walking away from the Chernobyl facility and moving into Belarus," the official said.
"We think that they are leaving, I can't tell you that they're all gone."
