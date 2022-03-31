Russian Forces Have Begun To Pull Out Of Chernobyl Nuclear Site, Says US

Last week, Ukraine claimed that Russian army took control of town where staff working at Chernobyl site.

Russian forces have begun to pull out of the defunct Chernobyl nuclear power site after seizing control of the facility on February 24, a senior US defense official said Wednesday.

"Chernobyl is (an) area where they are beginning to reposition some of their troops -- leaving, walking away from the Chernobyl facility and moving into Belarus," the official said.

"We think that they are leaving, I can't tell you that they're all gone."

