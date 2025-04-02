Russia, China Discuss Iran's Nuclear Program And Korean Peninsula

Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov discussed with his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, the situation on the Korean Peninsula as well as Iran's nuclear program, the Russian foreign ministry said late on Tuesday.

Wang is on a three-day visit to Moscow where he also met with President Vladimir Putin, the latest in a series of top-level meetings between the two powers in recent years aimed at deepening strategic cooperation amid shifts in the geopolitical landscape.

China and Russia said last month that nuclear talks with Tehran, demanded by the United States, should only resume based on "mutual respect" and all sanctions ought to be lifted.

"(The ministers) touched on individual regional issues related to the situation on the Korean Peninsula, Iran's nuclear program, the state of affairs in Central Asia," the Russian foreign ministry said in a statement, without providing further detail.

"The talks were held in a friendly and open atmosphere, characteristic of Russian-Chinese relations. The overlapping - or closeness - of positions on the main issues of bilateral cooperation and the global agenda was emphasized."

The two diplomats also discussed the conflict in Ukraine and the need for a lasting peace agreement, the foreign ministry said. Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)