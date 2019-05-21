Russian Bombers, Fighters Intercepted Near Alaska By F-22s: US Military

Russian Ministry of Defence and North American Aerospace Defence Command tweeted about the incident.

Several Russian bombers and fighters were intercepted by at least four American F-22s near Alaska on Tuesday, according to the North American Aerospace Defence Command (NORAD).

The NORAD statement highlighted that two Russian Tu-95 strategic bombers were first intercepted by two F-22s.

Following this, two more F-22s intercepted another group of two Tu-95s and two Su-35s. The command's E-3 Airborne Early Warning and Control System provided "overall surveillance," the statement added.

However, NORAD maintained that the Russian jets remained in international airspace, without breaching either NATO ally Canada's or the USA's airspace.

"NORAD fighters intercepted Russian bombers+fighters entering Alaskan ADIZ May 20. 2x Tu-95s were intercepted by 2x F-22s; the second group of 2x Tu-95+2x Su-35 was intercepted later by 2 more F-22''s; NORAD E-3 provided overall surveillance. The aircraft remained in international airspace," the US command tweeted.

Our ability to deter and defeat threats to our citizens and vital infrastructure starts with detecting, tracking, and positively identifying aircraft our airspace. We are on alert 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year - Gen. O'Shaughnessy, Commander NORAD — North American Aerospace Defense Command (@NORADCommand) May 21, 2019

Meanwhile, the Russian Ministry of Defence confirmed the incident, stating that the Russian jets "made scheduled sorties over neutral waters."

"Four strategic missile # Tu95MS # VKS Russia completed the planned flights over neutral waters of the Chukchi, Bering and Okhotsk seas and along the west coast of Alaska and the northern coast of the Aleutian Islands. At various stages of the route, the Russian planes were accompanied by fighters # the F22 # Force # US. The flight duration was more than 12 hours," the Russian ministry tweeted.

