Russian Army Claims It Thwawrted Ukraine Attacks In Kherson

Russian army claims that it had destroyed 26 tanks, 32 armoured vehicles and 2 Su-25 jets.

The Russian army on Monday said it had thwarted Ukrainian offensives in the southern regions of Kherson and Mykolaiv and inflicted "heavy losses" on Kyiv's forces.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky ordered his troops to launch attacks in three directions, but "this latest attempt at offensive operations by the enemy has miserably failed," the Russian defence ministry said in a statement.

It added that the Russian army had destroyed 26 tanks, 32 armoured vehicles and two Su-25 jets and that the Ukrainians had lost more than 560 soldiers.

AFP was unable to independently verify the claims.

Earlier Monday, local authorities in Ukraine said Kyiv had launched a counter-offensive in the south to repulse Russian troops across the Dnipro River and retake the occupied city of Kherson.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)