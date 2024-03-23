Will Destroy Ukraine Officials If Linked To Moscow Attack, Warns Russia

Dmitry Medvedev said that Ukraine top officials will be destroyed if they linked to the attack.

Russia will find and destroy Ukraine's top officials if they are linked to the gun attack outside Moscow that left dozens dead on Friday, former president Dmitry Medvedev said.

"If it is established that these are terrorists of the Kyiv regime ... all of them must be found and ruthlessly destroyed as terrorists," Medvedev wrote in a post on Telegram, adding that "official representatives of the state that committed such a crime" would also be punished.

Russian authorities said at least 40 people were killed and 100 wounded in a gun attack on a concert hall in the Moscow suburbs.

