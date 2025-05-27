"Putin Playing With Fire": Trump After Russia's Drone Attacks On Ukraine

US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that Russian President Vladimir Putin was "playing with fire."

Trump's latest comments follow some of the biggest drone and missile attacks on Ukraine since Russia's full-scale war began in early 2022.

"What Vladimir Putin doesn't realise is that if it weren't for me, lots of really bad things would have already happened to Russia, and I mean REALLY BAD. He's playing with fire!" Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

