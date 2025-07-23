Ukrainian Forces Test Next-Gen Drones, Catch US Military's Attention: Report

A frontline Ukrainian unit is reportedly emerging as a leader in drone warfare, testing and improving advanced technologies during active combat. As the war with Russia becomes more focused on aerial tactics, the unit's experience is reshaping modern military operations and offering insights to allies such as the US, according to an exclusive in The New York Post.

This unit under the 3rd Assault Brigade is leading the way in drone use, effectively using both aerial and ground drones in combat. Its drone operations are shaping the war's trajectory, the report claimed.

"This brigade systematically uses assault drones in its operations," said a commander, identified by his callsign "Makar," from the unit. "They close the distance between Russian and Ukrainian troops because they can go farther than is safe for troops," he said.

All drones are domestically made and developed in coordination between Ukrainian engineers and frontline soldiers. This real-time feedback system enables quick improvements, making the drones more effective.

One major challenge for foreign developers is the lack of opportunity to gain real battlefield experience for their systems in their home countries, Makar said. "They can have a great idea, but they won't know it won't work in modern warfare until they come here. If they come to Ukraine, they can have close contact directly with troops, so changes can be made overnight instead of wasting time," he added.

Ukraine's focus on building its own defence industry has led to a major shift. Now 40 per cent of its military equipment is made domestically, with a target of taking it to 50 per cent by next year. This has given Ukraine an edge over the US in some aspects of drone use and strategy.

Makar said that his unit was open to collaborating with international weapons manufacturers. Such partnerships, he said, would benefit both sides. While it would give Ukraine access to new technologies, defence companies would receive real-time feedback to refine and certify their products as "battle-tested."

Another Ukrainian soldier, who uses the callsign "Acrobat", highlighted the urgency of sharing this knowledge with global allies. According to The Post, he said, "Even if our country is killed, Russia will not stop. It will take these tactics and battlefield knowledge with them as they invade other countries."

Ukraine's industrial leaders recognise the importance of these developments in drone warfare. Oleksandr Biletskyi, vice president of the country's League of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs, highlighted Ukraine's long-standing defence engineering background, saying, "The tank industries, the rocket industry of the Soviet Union, were always done by Ukrainians."

Now, Ukraine is showing how frontline experience and innovation can transform not just its own defences, but global military thinking. In the US, the Pentagon appears to be taking notice. As reported by The Post, the US Army recently conducted its first test of a grenade-dropping drone, a tactic already deployed hundreds of times daily in Ukraine.