Ukraine Will Take Back Crimea By Any Means It Deems Right: Volodymyr Zelensky

President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Tuesday that Ukraine would recapture its annexed peninsula of Crimea from Russia by any means it deemed right, and that it would not consult other countries before doing so.

Zelensky made the comments at a news conference in Kyiv after the leaders of dozens of countries and international organisations took part - most of them by video - in Crimea Platform, a forum hosted by Ukraine.

