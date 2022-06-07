Ukraine Opposes UN Nuclear Watchdog's Visit To Russian-Occupied Nuclear Plant

Ukraine said the visit will be possible only after it takes back control of the nuclear plant. (File)

Ukraine said Tuesday that it opposed any visit by Rafael Grossi, head of the UN's nuclear watchdog, the International Atomic Energy Agency, to its nuclear plant at Zaporizhzhia while it is under Russian occupation.

"Ukraine did not invite Grossi to visit the Zaporizhzhia plant and refused to let him make such a visit in the past. The visit to the plant will only become possible when Ukraine takes back control of the site," Energoatom, Ukraine's nuclear agency, wrote on Telegram.

