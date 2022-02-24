Ukraine Capital Kyiv Declares Curfew Following Russian Invasion

Metro stations in the capital will remain open throughout to serve as bomb shelters.

Kyiv Mayor Vitaly Klitschko on Thursday announced an overnight curfew in Ukraine's capital as the country battled to repel a Russian invasion.

The former world heavyweight boxing champion said the curfew would last from 10:00 pm to 7:00 am local time (2000-0500 GMT) and that public transport would stop working during that period.

Metro stations would remain open throughout to serve as bomb shelters, he said.

