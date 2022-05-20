Russian Gymnast Ivan Kuliak Banned For 1 Year For Wearing 'Z' Symbol On Podium

Ivan Kuliak at the podium to receive his bronze medal at the ApparatusWorld Cup event in Doha.

Ivan Kuliak - the Russian gymnast who stood at a medal podium wearing a symbol linked to his country's invasion of Ukraine - has been banned for one year. Kuliak painted the 'Z' symbol on his clothes prominently as he stood next to Ukraine's Kovtun Illia, the gold medallist at Apparatus World Cup event in Doha in March, People reported.

The 20-year-old had won a bronze in the gymnastics event, the report further said.

The 'Z' symbol has been seen painted on Russian tanks and vehicles in Ukraine and has come to symbolise support for the invasion.

Also Read | Z, V And Other Popular Symbols Of Ukraine War And Their Meaning

The International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) asked the Gymnastics Ethics Foundation (GEF) to "open disciplinary proceedings" against Kuliak for his "shocking behaviour", a statement on March 6 said.

The statement further said that FIG had “adopted further measures” against Russia and Belarus.

On Tuesday, a disciplinary commission of the GEF found that Kuliak violated rules of the FIG, the sport's ruling body.

"Mr Kuliak is not allowed to participate in any FIG-sanctioned event or competition organised by an affiliated FIG member federation for one year as of the date of this decision," GEF said.

Kuliak has been asked to return his bronze medal and prize money of 500 Swiss francs ($500). The young gymnast has 21 days to appeal against the punishment.

It had already been decided that all Russian and Belarusian gymnasts will be banned from future competitions.

"If the protective measures keeping Russian athletes from competing are still in place on 17 May 2023, the ban shall continue and expire six months after the removal of said measures," GEF said.